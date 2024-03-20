William Blair Comments on Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Latham Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Latham Group

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $371.54 million, a PE ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,332.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.