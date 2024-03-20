William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPST. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 374,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,948. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPST. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

