Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.6 %

WSM stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.05. 676,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,962. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $296.07.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

