Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AFC Gamma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 49.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

