Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.