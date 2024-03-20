Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.
SNSR stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
