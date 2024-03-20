WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $217.10

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.41 million and $217.10 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214127 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.