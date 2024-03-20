Wrap Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,044 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 485% compared to the average volume of 1,033 put options.

Wrap Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:WRAP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 277,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,006. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.