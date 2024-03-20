Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Tops $0.65

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $23.21 billion and approximately $27,655.52 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,714,635,943 coins and its circulating supply is 35,569,541,343 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,714,635,943.04 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.61769701 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $29,156.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

