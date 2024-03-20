X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.99

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 30749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.