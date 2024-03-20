X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.47

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 91656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $996.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

