XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.33. XPeng shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 3,731,876 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 624,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in XPeng by 14.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 701,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

