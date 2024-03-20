Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

BHC stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

