Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 85,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 850,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $971.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

