Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.95

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 154880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,682,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.