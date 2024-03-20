Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SiTime worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 42.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 761,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth about $18,709,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $14,921,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. 27,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,174. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $469,254. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

