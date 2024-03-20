Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,867. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

