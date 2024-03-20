Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,919 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.