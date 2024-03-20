Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.31. 61,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,008. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.