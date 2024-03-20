Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,938 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.