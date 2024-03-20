Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $19.89 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $171.97. 1,212,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

