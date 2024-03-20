Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,636 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.14. 192,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,571. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.