Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,792 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Installed Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 43.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.12. 41,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,303. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

