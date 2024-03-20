Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.72. 127,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.