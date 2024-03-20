Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,927 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Victory Capital by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 111,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.