Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 101,788 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,788 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. 36,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,746. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 216.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

