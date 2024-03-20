Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 91,046 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,046 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Boot Barn worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.27. 65,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

