Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102,463 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,708. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.