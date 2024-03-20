ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $21.66

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $22.58. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1,360,995 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
