ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

