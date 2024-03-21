17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $525.81. 1,315,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.56. The company has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

