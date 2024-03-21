1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 379 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.97. 1,136,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,631. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

