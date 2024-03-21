1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires Shares of 7,079 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 761,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,737. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.