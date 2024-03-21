1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 144,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,443. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.