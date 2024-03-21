1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

