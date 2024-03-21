1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $261,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in ASML by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $26.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $997.44. 512,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.