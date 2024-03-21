1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $334,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. 384,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

