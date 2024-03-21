1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $380,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IXC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 178,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,457. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

