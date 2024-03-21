1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $481,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 254,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

