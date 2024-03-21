1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $759,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EFX traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.50. 230,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

