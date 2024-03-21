1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.50. The company had a trading volume of 230,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,278. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.34.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

