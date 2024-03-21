1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $871,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $392.65. 275,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,922. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.54 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

