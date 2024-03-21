1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.05. 238,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,398. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $143.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

