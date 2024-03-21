1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.06. 582,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

