1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 466,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

