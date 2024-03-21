1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.74. 1,283,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

