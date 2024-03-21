1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,732 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

ADBE traded down $8.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $510.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,870. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

