1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,009 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,324,000 after acquiring an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 538,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,985. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

