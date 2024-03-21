1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,157 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $75.14. 422,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

