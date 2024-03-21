1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 4,856 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,378,898. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

